Frederick residents take advantage of the snow

FREDERICK, Okla. (TNN) -With all the snow on the ground, people made sure to get outside and have some fun. That’s exactly what some residents in Tillman County did.
“I’m very excited I love the snow. I miss it every once in awhile,” said Resident, Jennifer Howell.
Tillman County received anywhere from 4-6 inches of snow Wednesday. Jennifer Howell was one of many families to get out and enjoy the day.
She said she’s use to snow being from Iowa.
“We love making snowmen. We look forward to it every year once it snows. He’s been out here since 9 this morning just wanting to build a snowman, so I’m out here with him,"said Howell.
Not too far from where Howell lives I found some college students taking advantage of cancelled classes.
“I’m out here in the snow driving my 4-wheeler. Nothing else to do, thought of this and here I am. I’ve never did it, so it’s amazing, it’s fun," said Joey Lopez.
“It’s nice to not be in school and be out and doing stuff. We just have fun together I don’t really know," said Porsha Rodriquez.
Howell said it’s days like this that she looks forward to.
“I just enjoy coming out and playing in the snow with my kids, it’s making memories with them," said Howell.
Tillman County Emergency Management Director, Randy Hasley, said he’s noticed the snow melting quite a bit, which is allowing for the roads to clear up faster than he thought.
He said there has not been any reports of any major accidents today, and encourages everyone to remain safe tomorrow because the roads will freeze overnight.
