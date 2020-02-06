How to stay safe while staying warm

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - With the freezing temperatures outside, many are staying inside to keep warm. But while you are staying warm, are you staying safe?
Lt. Dan Kayser with the Lawton Fire Department said proximity is key when using heaters in your home.
“Any space heaters, any open fire places, your heating equipment in your home, keeping a three foot barrier around it from anything that could possibly ignite,” said Lt. Kayser.
Lt. Kayser said although space heaters are helpful, they can be dangerous.
“Space heaters account for 43% of heating fires in your residence," said Lt. Kayser. "So when you go to sleep at night, when you leave the room, you want to make sure they’re turned off.”
But if you have a fireplace instead, you still have to take precautions.
“One of the big things, is you want to make sure you have your heavy screen over the front of it to stop any of the embers or sparks from coming out," said Lt. Kayser.
Cully Stevens, with Chimney Sweeping Bros, said to also make sure the racks that hold the firewood are in good shape, as they wear out over time from the extreme heat.
Stevens said whatever type of fireplace you have, wood, gas or electric, it needs to be inspected.
“I would recommend them being inspected every year,” said Stevens.
Stevens also advises to burn at least once a year.
“I would say that maintenance of a fire place, a chimney, would be to burn, because if you don’t, the weather and the rot can set in and deteriorate the mortar or the bricks or the flue tile, and on not burning, you’re doing more damage than if you burn," said Stevens.
Lt. Kayser also said to make sure you unplug extension cords when you leave the house, go to sleep, or when your heating appliance is not in use.
