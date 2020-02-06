LPD suggests staying off roads if possible

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton police are telling people to stay off the roads unless they absolutely have to.
7News spoke to Lawton police, who said that people don’t need to go as fast as the posted speed limit, and with icy roads, they should drive slow and carefully, and pay attention to any other drivers out and about.
“Please slow down, and don’t forget you’re not the only driver on the road. There are other people on the road as well, so make sure you’re watching your surroundings while you’re driving," said Sgt. Timothy Jenkins.
LPD also says not to start your car and go back inside your home, as your car could be stolen.
Police will still be out patrolling, and say they will be helping any vehicles they see stuck on the side of the road.
They’ll also be pulling anyone over for driving dangerously during the winter weather conditions.
