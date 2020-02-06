$1 million of renovations coming to Jackson County Expo Center

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Renovations are coming to the Jackson County Expo Center as city and county leaders hope to bring in more events, like agriculture and livestock shows.
The project got started when the Jackson County Commissioners approached the City of Altus about working together to give the Jackson County Expo Center a makeover.
"We would like to hard surface the floor, make it more user-friendly for livestock shows and trade shows. Being an agriculture community, I think farm shows and things of that sort would be a natural for Altus and Jackson County to benefit from,” said Jackson County Commissioner Rhet Johnson.
They’ll also be fixing the doors at the facility, upgrading the kitchen and dining area, end installing new animal pens. Johnson said that will make the venue appealing for those livestock shows, but also will allow them to bring in other events.
"I think the sky is the limit on things we can hold here. Not just agriculture events, but also trade shows and concerts and things of that nature,” Johnson said.
The hope is if you bring those events to the area, you bring outside visitors with them.
"Altus is the hub of southwest Oklahoma, we want to be that, we want to do the things necessary to have the events, we have a lot of sporting events here. We think we can have a lot of other events as well, it will bring people into Altus, they can see what all is going on in Altus, spend a little money and help the economy as well,” said Altus City Manager Gary Jones.
The project is expected to cost around $1 million.
"We basically have a TIF in place, Tax Incremental Financial District, that actually takes in this area. So, some money will be able to come from that. By extending that and making that money available, we should have the funds necessary to accomplish our goal. This will not increase anybody’s personal home property tax, it’s not an additional sales tax, this is a funding mechanism from an existing source that we’re able to utilize to make it happen,” Jones said.
Jones said they don’t have an exact starting or finishing date for construction but said the project is already in motion and they hope to get work started soon. Both Jones and Johnson said they’re thrilled the county and city are working together and that this is the type of project they can complete by doing so.
