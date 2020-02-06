Suspect charged in Lawton motorcycle chase

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A man involved in a motorcycle chase earlier this week has made his first court appearance Thursday.
Dominic Francis McAfee has been charged with seven counts including endangering others while eluding police and possession of a stolen vehicle.
That’s from a chase that started on Rogers Lane earlier this week.
According to investigators, McAfee headed toward Cache after Comanche County Sheriff's Deputies started to chase him for speeding.
He eventually u-turned and headed back toward Lawton and went into town down Cache Road and several other streets... eventually crashing into a deputy's patrol car at 52nd and Lee Boulevard.
Investigators say when he was arrested, he told deputies that he decided to head back into Lawton because "LPD does not chase you."
The motorcycle was determined to have been stolen from Lawton back in December.
McAfee’s bond has been set at $30,000 and he has a preliminary hearing set for March 30th.
