Early voting begins Thursday in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Early voting got underway at the Comanche County Courthouse Thursday for Lawton’s Capital Improvement Project.
Early voting started at 8:00 in the morning, despite the courthouse’s official opening being later Thursday due to the weather, and wrapped up at 6:00.
It will continue Friday, also from 8:00 in the morning until 6:00 in the evening.
By 3:00 Thursday afternoon, more than 160 people had already made their voices heard.
The special election will take place Tuesday for those who aren't able to go to early voting at the courthouse.
