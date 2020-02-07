FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: the weather pattern will become unsettled next week.

Mostly cloudy and cool this evening through tonight. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s by 9PM and upper 20s by morning. Increasing sunshine and south winds tomorrow with highs in the mid 50s. Clouds will move back in tomorrow night through Sunday ahead of a cold front. However, it will be mild ahead of the front as highs approach the 60s. North winds will develop late Sunday afternoon and into the evening. There may also be a few showers, especially from I-44 to the east.