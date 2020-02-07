FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: the weather pattern will become unsettled next week.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Enjoy the sun tomorrow because active weather will develop Sunday into next week.
Mostly cloudy and cool this evening through tonight. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s by 9PM and upper 20s by morning. Increasing sunshine and south winds tomorrow with highs in the mid 50s. Clouds will move back in tomorrow night through Sunday ahead of a cold front. However, it will be mild ahead of the front as highs approach the 60s. North winds will develop late Sunday afternoon and into the evening. There may also be a few showers, especially from I-44 to the east.
Next week, low pressure will approach from the southwestern US, which will bring copious amounts of moisture into Texoma. While there are still some timing differences in our forecast data, this is a favorable pattern for precipitation. We expect a few showers Monday and perhaps more widespread activity developing on Tuesday. Wednesday appears to be the day with the highest rain chances as the low gets closer to the area. Rain showers should clear out by Thursday at the latest.
Temperatures will be colder thanks to the showers and clouds with highs in the 50s most days. There is a low chance of some snow mixing in perhaps Tuesday, especially in northern Texoma. Otherwise, the best chance of wintry weather will be north of I-40 next week. We will watch that closely.
Have a great evening and weekend!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
