LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
It is another very cold start to the day, but there is some relief on the way this afternoon. This morning roads are looking good, although a few slick spots can not be ruled out due to temperatures being below freezing. This would primarily be the case for any county roads that haven't seen as much treatment. High temperatures today will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s under mostly sunny skies.
Tomorrow will be a very similar day, but with warmer temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. It will be a beautiful start to the weekend, so you can get outside and enjoy the nice conditions. Sunday afternoon will be the warmest day over the next seven as a warm front works its way northward. This will make high temperatures top out in the mid 60s. Along with the cold front, cloud cover will build in and a few rain chances as well. A few isolated showers are possible in eastern Texoma during the evening hours.
Monday and Tuesday high temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 40s under overcast skies. Winds will be out of the north at 10-20mph, putting feel like temperatures into the 30s. Rain chances will gradually increase into Tuesday afternoon for most of Texoma.
Wednesday will be another day with rain chances scattered throughout Texoma. High temperatures look to top out into the lower 50s, before another cold front swings through during the overnight into Thursday. Thursday afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s under mostly cloudy skies.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
