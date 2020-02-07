Tomorrow will be a very similar day, but with warmer temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. It will be a beautiful start to the weekend, so you can get outside and enjoy the nice conditions. Sunday afternoon will be the warmest day over the next seven as a warm front works its way northward. This will make high temperatures top out in the mid 60s. Along with the cold front, cloud cover will build in and a few rain chances as well. A few isolated showers are possible in eastern Texoma during the evening hours.