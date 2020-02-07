“Happy Birthday Dear C.H.” Family and Friends celebrate the life of Sgt. C.H. Brazzel

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - In Honor of Late Lawton Police Officer C.H. Brazzel, dozens of people gathered outside the police station for a candlelight vigil, and to celebrate his birthday.
And while the city of Lawton loved CH, his wife Sandy said he loved Lawton even more.
“I love my Papa, because he’s the best. By the way, me and papa used to eat Bologna sandwiches together, and poke cows together. We are going to miss you Papa,” said his Grandson Carson.
Sandy said the community support has been overwhelming, and while she knew the kind of man he was, she had no idea just how many people’s lives he touched all over this city.
“No one had to tell him to help, he never had to make a decision to help people, it was just second nature. I knew he was helping people everyday, someway, somehow, but no I didn’t know the impact,” said Sandy Brazzel.
His daughters both said growing up, C.H. was the ultimate dad, and learning that he was also that as an officer gives them immense pride.
“My father loved this city more than anything, and from the bottom of my heart, I want to thank you all for loving my dad as much as we did,” said Jen Brazzel Stamper.
I don’t think it would have been anywhere near as easy to get through these last few weeks without reading everybody’s words about him, and how much eh meant to everybody," said Lara Pesek.
And as far as birthday celebrations go, Sandy said first C.H. would question why this was happening in the first place, but he would have enjoyed every second.
“He would’ve loved it. He loved people, he would have been shaking everyone’s hands, and talking to everyone, he would’ve loved it," said Sandy Brazzel.
His family asks for everyone to continue sharing your stories and memories with C.H., because it’s been wonderful to learn all these new things about him.
And again, they want to say thanks to the Lawton community for all the love they have shared these past few weeks.
