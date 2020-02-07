Questions remain for body found burned in Lawton shed

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -An investigation is ongoing for a body found in a burned shed Tuesday afternoon. This happened near 7th and Park Avenue.
Officials said it started with a fire on Sunday at the home that then spread to the shed, which was owned by someone else.
Tuesday, an insurance representative at the scene found the body in the shed and called Lawton Police.
7News reached out to the City of Lawton to comment on the incident and they declined to be interviewed because of it being an ongoing investigation. We also asked if anyone would be available to speak about the procedures taken when searching a structure that’s on fire.
The city replied through email that procedures may differ drastically depending on the totality of the often changing circumstances of a structure fire.
Such procedures will be fully reviewed and evaluated as additional information on this situation is gathered and reviewed during the investigation. They did not comment further.
The owner of the property did not want to be interviewed, but said he was there on Tuesday with the insurance representative when the body was found.
7News reached out to the Fire Union who is an independent association and wanted to know specifically about the procedures taken when searching a structure, and they declined to be interviewed. The City of Lawton did say that the Fire Marshal’s Office and the Lawton Police Department are conducting the investigation.
7News reached out to Lawton Police who said their job is to assist the Fire Marshal’s Office in anything they may need.
The city did release this statement from Fire Chief Raanon Adams on Tuesday:
“Although this was a unique set of circumstances, personnel failed to locate the victim during the initial investigation, which is unacceptable. This will be addressed with all staff involved. It is our desire to always provide a topmost level of service, which is what our community expects and deserves," said Fire Chief Raanon Adams.
7News did reach out to the state Fire Marshal’s Office Thursday wanting to know about the training, protocol for searching structures. We’re waiting to hear back on whether they will be able to comment.
