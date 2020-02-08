Altus Freeholder Election facing issues with state statute compliance

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - An election is set for Altus on April 7th, but those results could be invalid.
Altus City Attorney Michael Beason said the city is working to comply with state laws, and the constitution as best they can, but he hasn’t found a way to do it.
City Council did approve the proposed 23 amendments be placed on a vote for the people, but the timing is what is causing them the biggest problem.
In 90 days, the 8 elected freeholders found changes they would like to make to the city's charter.
The chairperson said overall, they hope these amendments help separate and balance power between the city leaders.
“We tried to make it so our city officials can work together, more fluidly, and eliminate conflict. Or if there is conflict, there’s an avenue in place," said Freeholder Chairperson Stacy Belanger.
Beason said before an election, the 23 proposed changes must run in the Altus Times for three weeks straight.
“You have a time period that keys off the last date of publication, you must have the election for the proposed amendments within 30 days but not sooner than 20,” said City Attorney Michael Beason.
But conflicting language in another state statute says they are required to do something different.
“If you look to 13-106, it uses different verbage, and tells you within 20 days after receipt by council. Obviously the after completion and after receipt could be different dates,” said Beason.
Based of these two statutes, the election would happen in mid to late March.
But, according to the State Election Board, an official election cannot be held until April 7th.
That’s when Beason said they will hold the election.
If the proposed changes pass, Govenor Stitt will then have to decide if the votes are valid.
“The governor then has the ability, and duty to look and see if you have complied, have you certified your election, then he approves, or disapproves the charter amendments. There is where we can run in to a problem, because it doesn’t seem like there’s a way to comply with all the relevant statues in the OK constitution," said Beason.
Beason said he will continue to work with the state election board to be as compliant as possible, because if this some of these amendments do pass, and are then voided by the Governor, he said it would be disappointing to the people in Altus, and these Freeholders who were excited about the charter amendments.
