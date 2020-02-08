Brothers raise money for Lawton Food Bank

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Two young kids were out on Saturday raising money for a good cause, and it is not their first time giving back to the Lawton community.
Brothers, Gage and Logan Harwood, were at Country Mart on West Lawton holding a bake sale to benefit the Lawton Food Bank.
They have held 15 fundraisers in the last year and most recently raised $1,236 for the food bank in December.
They made banana bread, upside-down cake and pies with their family for the fundraiser. They also had a raffle for people to enter in to win 30 sandwiches from Jimmy John’s.
Logan said starting these fundraisers was his brother’s idea, and it is a good feeling to help.
“Pretty nice because everyone, there are a lot of people going hungry and that’s not really good,” said Logan Harwood.
“It helps the future, and it helps people be better and help out,” said Gage Harwood.
Their next fundraiser is set for April, where they will be helping out another organization.
