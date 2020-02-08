Chattanooga voters to decide on $750,000 school bond proposal

CHATTANOOGA, Okla. (TNN) - Voters in Chattanooga will be heading to the polls to decide on a $750,000 school bond.
The bond is broken up into two proposals, with the money being used to fund five projects. Among them are big things such as a new roof and new buses, but also some lesser items that simply need to be replaced, such as mowers.
One of the biggest issues the district hopes to address is a roof over the gym that leaks every time it rains.
"We had one basketball game this year where we had probably six or seven buckets up there catching water because it was raining. It’s kind of embarrassing to have a game and have to have buckets catching water. When you have leak issues, you always have the possibility of mold and stuff like that. We’re trying to replace that and if we do, it’ll have a 20 year no leak guarantee,” said Chattanooga Superintendent Jerry Brown.
The bond would also allow the district to purchase two new buses, as well as upgrade their bus barn to allow them to store the buses indoors.
"Since school has started, we have four route buses and two spares. Since school has started, we have not used the same four buses in a week. Each week we seem to have another bus down and we’re constantly having to repair them,” said Chattanooga High School Principal Dexter Matlock.
The new buses would run off of propane, which would allow the district to reduce their fuel costs. They’re also hoping to replace mowers that are over 15 years old and get some upgrades for the ag department.
"An eight pen ag trailer to help with our small animals so we don’t have to change pens in and out between big ag trailer and small ag trailer. We have several hogs in our FFA program so this will help with those small animals,” Brown said.
The total bond would cost $750,000.
"It will be a 4-percent tax increase which is a relatively small increase. We understand that nobody wants to pay more taxes, but this is something we really feel is vital for our school. When we put a bond issues before our voters, we try to keep it as small of a tax increase as we can. So, if you pay $1,000 in taxes, it will cost you $40,” Brown said.
