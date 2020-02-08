First Alert Forecast: (2/8 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
good morning Texoma! While temperatures will start out in the upper 20s they will rise throughout the morning! So a light jacket to start today but just a sweatshirt will be needed by the afternoon. Around lunchtime highs will be in the low 50s and highs will top out in the upper 50s to low 60s! Plenty of sunshine expected today but clouds will begin to increase overnight! Temperatures by tomorrow morning will be in the low 40s.
We’ll see partly cloudy conditions for most of Sunday! Despite an increase in clouds, temperatures will be warmer with highs in the mid 60s. North winds will develop late Sunday afternoon and into the evening as the cold front passes early in the afternoon. There may also be a few showers, especially from I-44 to the east!
Next week, low pressure will approach from the southwestern US, which will bring copious amounts of moisture into Texoma. While there are still some timing differences, we are tracking rain chances over several days. We expect a few showers to linger into Monday & perhaps more widespread activity developing on Tuesday. Wednesday appears to be the day with the highest rain chances as the low gets closer to the area. Rain showers are looking to clear out by early Thursday morning!
Temperatures will be colder thanks to the showers and clouds with highs in the 50s most days. There is a low chance of some snow mixing in perhaps Tuesday, especially in northern Texoma. Otherwise, the best chance of wintry weather will be north of I-40 next week. We will watch that closely.
Have a great weekend!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
