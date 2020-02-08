First Alert Forecast: (2/8 PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Blue skies from Duncan, down towards Nocona and back up through Lawton! Unfortunately, we won’t be seeing much of the sky tomorrow. Overnight, clouds will increase ahead of a cold front approaching Texoma. Temperatures will fall into the low 40s. A few areas of patchy fog accompanied with some drizzle/ light rain showers are looking likely between 3AM-9AM early Sunday morning.
The actual cold front is looking to move through our region after 12PM. During this time a few isolated thunderstorms are possible along with rain showers throughout most of the afternoon/ evening. Rain totals are ranging between one tenth to one third of a inch. Those who see a few thunderstorms could potentially see more. Rain chances overall are looking best in Stephens, Montague, Jefferson and Grady counties, especially along I-44, but around a 20% chance remains for the rest of the viewing area. High temperatures tomorrow are going to range thanks to that cold front. Upper 50s north, mid 60s in central Texoma and low 70s off towards the south. Winds will also stay breezy through most of the day. South to north winds at 15 to 25mph.
The cold front will officially move out of our region by early Monday morning. As a result, low precipitation chances linger across southeast Oklahoma. Lows will drop to near 30° by Monday morning. A low pressure will approach from the southwestern US, which will bring copious amounts of moisture into Texoma. We dry out for portions of Monday but then rain becomes more widespread after 12PM. The highest probability of those who will see rain are looking to be across western north Texas and southwestern Oklahoma. Highs much cooler in the low 40s with breezy north winds.
Have a great night!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
