Fort Sill Soldier talks after helping injured hiker

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Friday we are hearing from a soldier on Fort Sill who helped an injured hiker last weekend.
We first told you about this story last weekend when the hiker fell from a trail near Charons Garden Mountains in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.
Sergeant Zak Baker says he was out hiking with his supervisor when they spotted a rescue helicopter in the area and jumped into action.
They found emergency personnel and then Sergeant Baker went looking for the hiker, ultimately finding him with an injury to the back of his head.
Sergeant Baker says he then bandaged the man’s wound and stayed with him.
“I got it into my head to always be prepared for any situations. I happen to have my medic bag on me when I’m hiking, so I had the supplies and I know I have the training, and when I found out I was the first one there, I had to get down to him," Baker says.
While he stayed with the hiker, he says his supervisor found first responders and told them where the injured man was.
He worked along with crews from Cache, Lawton and Fort Sill Fire to rescue the man.
The injured hiker has not been identified.
