Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Kelly Oubre Jr. scored a career-high 39 points, Devin Booker added 33 and the Phoenix Suns rolled past the Houston Rockets 127-91. The Suns poured in 46 points in the first quarter and led the rest of the way, turning back a handful of Houston rallies. The Rockets were playing without All-Star guard Russell Westbrook, who was held out for rest one night after Houston beat the Los Angeles Lakers. The 24-year-old Oubre had a stellar game on his bobblehead night, shooting 14 of 19 from the field, including 7 of 9 from 3-point range. James Harden led the Rockets with 32 points.
DALLAS (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his second goal of the game with 27 seconds to play and the Minnesota Wild rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Dallas Stars 3-2. Eriksson Ek skated from behind the net to the right goalpost and put a wraparound behind Dallas goalie Ben Bishop for the winning goal. Ryan Donato also scored for the Wild, and Devan Dubnyk stopped 31 shots. Joe Pavelski and Denis Gurianov scored for the Stars, who led 2-0 early in the second period. Bishop finished with 27 saves.
WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor is suspending 14 baseball players for two games each over an unspecified hazing incident that occurred a year ago. The school says the number of suspensions requires them to be staggered over the first three weeks of the season. The Bears open at home against Nebraska on Feb. 14. Athletic administrators became aware of the incident last May. An investigation by Baylor's general counsel office and Division of Student Life followed. Coach Steve Rodriguez says he's “very disappointed with this incident.”
UNDATED (AP) — Former Astros manager AJ Hinch isn’t dismissing the idea that Houston’s 2017 World Series championship has been tainted by the sign-stealing scandal that cost him his job. Hinch tells MLB Network “it's a fair question” but will let others provide answers. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended for one season by Commissioner Rob Manfred, who found Houston illicitly used electronics to steal signs during their title run. Team owner Jim Crane then fired both Hinch and Luhnow. Manfred’s report noted the cheating was “player-driven” and that Hinch did not support it, but it also said Hinch didn’t share that disapproval with players.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal made a layup with 0.2 seconds left to finish with 29 points and give the Washington Wizards a 119-118 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. Dallas has lost three of five games without injured guard Luka Doncic. Beal was 11 of 28 from the field. Beal's heroics came after Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. drew a blocking foul and hit one of two free throws with 1.8 seconds left. Washington made 19 of 38 3-pointers. Davis Bertans was responsible for five of them and finished with 20 points. Seth Curry led the Mavericks with 20 points off the bench.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have agreed to a minor league contract with former Cleveland closer Cody Allen, who will report to major league spring training. Allen was 0-2 with four saves and a 6.26 ERA in 25 appearances for the Los Angeles Angels last season. The 31-year-old right-hander had at least 30 saves in three straight seasons with the Indians from 2015-17. Allen is Cleveland's career leader in saves with 149. The Rangers also have signed left-hander Brandon Mann to a minor league contract.
HOUSTON (AP) — Jon Jones believes he’s a superior fighter to Dominick Reyes. But the UFC light heavyweight champion knows that he can’t underestimate Reyes on Saturday night when they meet in Houston in the main event of UFC 247. Jones and the fourth-ranked Reyes highlight a 12-bout event at the Toyota Center. The champion looks to improve to 14-0 in title fights when he meets Reyes, a rising star in the sport who worked as an IT support specialist.
HOUSTON (AP) — Cheaters. Sign-stealers. A team undeserving of the only championship it has won. This is the prevailing image of the Houston Astros as Dusty Baker takes over. The veteran manager will try to help the scandal-tainted Astros move on. Houston won the American League last season and then watched the sign-stealing scandal cost manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow their jobs. The Astros are now looked at as villains across major league baseball.