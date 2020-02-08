Lawton RV, Boat and Outdoor Leisure Show started Friday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton RV, Boat and Outdoor Leisure Show kicked off Friday.
That's happening at the Comanche County Fairgrounds.
Aside from the obvious of RVs and boats, you can also find fishing supplies, motorcycles and a lot else.
This is the third year for the event in Lawton, and the show owner says it’s grown considerably in the past three years.
“The show’s grown. we used to have a lot of open space. so many people have now joined the show so now that space is gone," said show owner Don Miner. “There’s so much to see and it’s packed in so tightly, you just have to keep walking around and looking through everything.”
Admission is $5 at the door, and kids 12 and under get in free.
The show wraped up at 7:00 Friday night, and will continue Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m..
