Local reactions to Trump rollback of Obama-era Clean Water Rule

COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) -We’re hearing from two sides regarding President Trump’s recent roll back of the 2015 Clean Water Rule.
The Obama Administration made the rule to expand the bodies of water protected under the Clean Water Act of 1972.
When the Clean Water Rule rolled out in 2015, it protected all watersheds to a navigable stream.
But that caused confusion for some farmers.
“It made a lot of farmers and other industries out here just not know exactly where we were with the Waters of the U.S,” said Oklahoma Farm Bureau board member Jimmy Kinder.
Kinder says the rules over-regulated what watersheds would be in question, making farmers meet costly regulations over every puddle and dry ditch on their property.
“The thought was for farmers is that the EPA and the Corp of Engineers could come out and regulate us even though I’m actually 20 miles from a navigable stream, with the theory that a drop of water coming off the rim of my hat could actually roll down to the red river,” said Kinder.
The Trump Administration announced last month, the “Navigable Waters Protection Rule,” providing some clarity for farmers.
It says the protection is only on navigable waters and the watersheds that have a constant flow.
That’s caused concern for some conservation organizations like Trout Unlimited.
Steve Moyer says this new rule now puts over half of the countries wetlands in danger of pollution.
“Wetlands are really important, they are duck factories, they act as sponges to hold waters in place, and then they help to take away pollutants that might come in to them that might not otherwise go down stream,” said Moyer.
The new ruling also gives the state the jurisdiction to manage their own waters and wetlands.
Moyer says he urges our lawmakers to look at the new ruling carefully to find out how it will affect our waters.
“The thing to look for are things like new developments and land being cleared for new houses and roads,” said Moyer. “Those kinds of things. And then things like pipeline construction. Those are the kinds of development activities that typically affected these small head water streams and wetlands.”
Kinder says they rely on clean water for their livelihood, and he’s grateful the new ruling provides more clarity on what types of watersheds are to be regulated.
“It’s just giving us a clear way forward, because quite frankly the Corp of Engineers and the EPA were also struggling with the rule, trying to understand what they can regulate and what they couldn’t regulate,” said Kinder. “This gives everyone an up front idea of what is required of them.”
Moyer says he hopes people will voice their concerns about the new ruling, and that the states will close the gap in the protection of all waters.
“I think especially your listeners who are nature lovers who like to get out and be on streams and wetlands,” said Moyer. “And of course your duck hunters and your fisherman, I think all of those should really take a look at this and try to learn about what impacts there may be in their neighborhoods.”
According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Navigable Waters Protection Rule is set to be published in the Federal Register in late February and will be in effect 60 days afterwards.
