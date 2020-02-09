Baylor looks to extend streak vs Texas

LEADING THE CHARGE: Jared Butler and MaCio Teague have led the Bears. Butler is averaging 15.3 points while Teague is putting up 14.6 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. The Longhorns have been led by juniors Matt Coleman III and Jericho Sims. Coleman has averaged 12.9 points and four assists while Sims has put up 9.7 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.JUMPING FOR JARED: Butler has connected on 37.2 percent of the 145 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 9 for 23 over his last three games. He's also made 81.7 percent of his foul shots this season.