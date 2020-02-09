First Alert Forecast: (2/9 AM)

The actual cold front is looking to move through our region around lunchtime today. During this time a few isolated thunderstorms are possible along with rain showers throughout most of the afternoon/ evening. Rain totals are ranging between one tenth to one third of a inch. Those who see a few thunderstorms could potentially see more. Rain chances overall are looking best in Stephens, Montague, Jefferson and Grady counties, especially along I-44, but around a 20% chance remains for the rest of the viewing area. High temperatures this afternoon are going to range thanks to that cold front. Upper 50s north, mid 60s in central Texoma and low 70s off towards the south. Winds will also stay breezy through most of the day. South to north winds at 15 to 25mph.