Lawton homeless shelter helps man get a job and apartment

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A once homeless man is sharing his story about perseverance and never giving up. From a shelter to an apartment, Scott Cunningham is now on his own thanks to help from a local shelter.
Scott Cunningham lived with his parents in Dallas around age 40 for about 10 years, a time when he was not working. After his parents passed away, he was left with an inheritance.
“Somehow I went through it within two years, and I was left homeless. I went to a homeless shelter in Dallas and then a friend of mine in Duncan called me and asked me if I wanted to come live with them," said Cunningham.
Originally from Ardmore, Scott made his way back to Oklahoma, but moved out from his friend’s house a month later. After looking around for shelters, he found C. Carter Crane.
“I was driven here not knowing what to expect. This place is full of potential, love, giving, caring," said Cunningham.
“Scott had a hard time when he first came to us, it was like he was almost scared of everything because he had been through so much, but he’s totally coming out of his shell," said Director of C. Carter Crane, Edith McKinley.
C. Carter Crane partners with the National Indian Council on Aging, or NICOA which has allowed for Scott to get a job at age 55 working at the shelter.
“Usually they work part time, four hours a day, but they work everyday. It’s worked out very very well. We’ve had NICOA workers here with us since I’ve been here," said McKinley.
Not only is Scott employed, he is now living on his own and has a car.
“There was always that feeling of what if I can’t pay my bills, what do I do, how am I going to live, how am I going to survive, and now with the job that I’ve got, I have no worries," said Cunningham.
McKinley said they’re not where they want to be, but they will get there.
“Going home at the end of the day. It makes it pretty rough, but we have to keep remembering what we’re here for and as long as every couple of years we have a Scott come through we’ll be alright, we’ll be alright," said McKinley.
C. Carter Crane wants to continue helping more people and is currently fundraising for a new building. To keep up with their events and for more information on how to help, you can visit their Facebook page C. Carter Crane Center for Empowerment and Advancement.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.