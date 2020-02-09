Man exhibits WWI artifacts on Fort Sill

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Back in 2015, one man decided to start collecting WWI artifacts. After a year of gradually adding to his collection, he took his exhibit to Fort Sill.
Gordon Blaker is generous enough to share his artifacts with the public on occasions. Blaker shows off knives, gear and many other collectors items all from WWI.
“We got a nice little WWI exhibit area and also the Fort Sill Museum has a WWI exhibit that is up right now, said Blaker. "So you can see quite a bit of WWI artifacts- uniforms, weapons, equipment and everything, and artillery pieces here at this museum.”
Blaker encourages the public to go see 1917 if you would like to see a great film on this time in history.
Check out the US Army Artillery Museum’s Facebook page to see what will be happening next at the museum.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.