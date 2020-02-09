Outdoor enthusiasts shop RVs, boats and outdoor leisure at 3rd annual show

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton RV, Boat & Outdoor Leisure Show is still in action Saturday.
Right in the Comanche County Fairgrounds is where you can explore ATVs, Motorcycles, Side by Sides, Personal Watercrafts and so much more.
This is the 3rd year Lawton has hosted the show.
Don Miner, the show owner, encourages everyone to come out and explore what the event has to offer.
“We plan on doing this every year for the foreseeable future," said Miner. "Every year that we have done it, so far, it was bigger then the year before, and we are here on Saturday, not even halfway through the show, and we are already out passing our numbers from last year.”
This RV and Boat show has items from Lawton, Oklahoma City, Tulsa and all the way up to Grand Lake.
This community event cost $5 at the door and will close Sunday at 5 p.m.
For more information, visit their website at www.lawtonrvandboatshow.com.
