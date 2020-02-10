LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
good morning Texoma! Throughout this morning winds are going to be very gusty. Currently we’re seeing gusting 10 to 25mph. With air temperatures only in the 30s to low 40s, thanks making the feel like temperatures much cooler! We’re feeling like the low 20s in Elk City to the low 30s down in Graham. The morning is going to stay dry until about 10AM. Rain will begin to move off towards the northeast and becoming more widespread by lunchtime. We’re tracking the rain to progress through the rest of the viewing area through early- mid evening. Highs are going to be extremely cold, only reaching the upper 30s to low 40s.
Rain showers will taper off later this evening and we’ll stay mostly dry throughout later this evening. However some more rain does develop heading into early Tuesday morning. Overnight temperatures are going to drop to near freezing so this opens the door for some mixed precipitation early. The overall temperature profile looking to be favorable for snow and if we see any accumulations (which overall there will be little to none) it would be across the northwest third of foretasted area. If the precipitation starts early enough then some snow showers with some sleet mixing in northwest Oklahoma. Otherwise, expect temperatures to rise above freezing as we see around round of rain approach western Oklahoma and spreading northward. Rain totals for now are looking to be fairly low but roughly near half an inch.
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.