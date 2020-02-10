Rain showers will taper off later this evening and we’ll stay mostly dry throughout later this evening. However some more rain does develop heading into early Tuesday morning. Overnight temperatures are going to drop to near freezing so this opens the door for some mixed precipitation early. The overall temperature profile looking to be favorable for snow and if we see any accumulations (which overall there will be little to none) it would be across the northwest third of foretasted area. If the precipitation starts early enough then some snow showers with some sleet mixing in northwest Oklahoma. Otherwise, expect temperatures to rise above freezing as we see around round of rain approach western Oklahoma and spreading northward. Rain totals for now are looking to be fairly low but roughly near half an inch.