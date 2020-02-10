MEDWATCH: Symptoms of a heart attack

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - February is known as the month of love, but it's also National Heart Month. About every 40 seconds, an American will have a heart attack, that's according to the American Heart Association. They also say that around 720,000 Americans will have a heart attack this year, and there will be 335,000 recurrent attacks. Doctor Tom Swierkosz, a cardiologist at Comanche County Memorial Hospital, says said knowing the symptoms and what to do is important.