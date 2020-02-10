OSBI investigates Kiowa County Sheriff’s Dept., findings turned over to D.A.

KIOWA COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - The OSBI says they have turned over the findings of an investigation into the Kiowa County Sheriff’s Department to the District Attorney’s office.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation finished up their investigation of the department which began in January.
The investigation centered around issues with time cards at the department.
The findings were turned over to David Thomas, D.A. of Kiowa, Tillman, Jackson, Harmon and Greer Counties, on Monday.
Thomas will determine if charges should be filed. If so, the charges would be embezzlement related.
A decision is expected to be made later this week. You can count on us to keep you updated.
