Candidate for US Senate speaks at Comanche County Democratic Party meeting

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A candidate for US Senate spoke with the Comanche County Democratic Party during Monday night’s meeting.
Abby Broyles is running against Senator Jim Inhofe in November's election.
She spoke at the Great Plains Technology Center, speaking with voters about her hopes for the Senate.
Organizers say its vital for the community to meet with the people running for office.
“It’s important if you want to be exposed to the community where you’re running for office, that you let them know that you’re there and who you are, and what your views and your goals and your positions are," said Comanche County Democratic Party vice-chair Mike Coucke.
They say they try to invite as many democratic candidates as they can to their monthly meetings.
