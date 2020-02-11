DETA building Circle of Love in Fuqua Park

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Duncan Enhancement Trust Authority is bringing love to the city through a project they are working on at Fuqua Park.
DETA chairman, Carolyn Rodgers, said the idea for the Circle of Love was inspired by an area in the park that was not being utilized.
“Well, there was an area out there that had a circle of rocks," said Rodgers. "It had been there for decades.”
Rodgers took that blank canvas and started to design a space that could be used by all.
“We consider it a nice gathering place," said Rodgers. "We can have outdoor events, such as weddings, there. We can have vow renewals. But it will be for everyone to come out and enjoy.”
The circle will be thirty-five feet wide, with a bench on one side and a pergola on the other. There will be an eight foot granite circle in the center, with a three foot granite heart inside it.
Rodgers said they also plan to incorporate Crepe Myrtles into the landscape, in honor of Duncan being the state’s Crepe Myrtle capitol.
“It’s a very exciting thing,” said Rodgers. “The thing about it is we’ll have it done in time for spring and summer events, so it’ll be nice to have that finished.”
The project will cost $42,000, but part of that fee is already taken care of.
“We also had the Chickasaw Nation donate $15,150 toward this project, which we thought was fabulous,” said Rodgers.
“I just love Duncan and I love to see us prosper and bring community together, and that’s mainly why we did this,” said Kyleen Driggs, landscape designer at Gardentown.
They are hoping to pay off the rest with the community’s help.
“The pavestone pavers will be the surface of the Circle of Love," said Rodgers. "One of our fundraisers is people can have their names or their business names or people that have passed on engraved on the pavestone pavers, which will in the surface of the Circle of Love.”
DETA will also be hosting a dinner and play fundraiser for the Circle of Love. The event will be February 15 at the Duncan Golf and Tennis Club.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.