Duke High School coach gets 900th career win

DUKE, Okla. (TNN) - A big congratulations to Coach Rick Wilson of the Duke High School girls basketball team for getting his 900th career win Monday night against Mountain View-Gotebo.
According to Duke Public Schools Facebook, Wilson is only one of 3 high school girls basketball coaches in the state to reach 900 wins during their coaching career!!
What an accomplishment for him, and all the players who have helped him get to this point. Congratulations to everyone.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.