good morning Texoma! We’re seeing some snow flurries off in Greer, Harmon, Childress, Cottle and portions of Jackson counties. Temperatures at the surface are above freezing but as the precipitation is falling it is cold enough to where we’re seeing some snow showers. Surface temps are above freezing at this time and there is little to no accumulations expected during this time. Through the rest of this morning temperatures are going to rise into the upper 30s between 10AM and lunchtime. By the afternoon, temps won’t rebound much, only reaching the the upper 30s to low 40s.