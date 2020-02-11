LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
good morning Texoma! We’re seeing some snow flurries off in Greer, Harmon, Childress, Cottle and portions of Jackson counties. Temperatures at the surface are above freezing but as the precipitation is falling it is cold enough to where we’re seeing some snow showers. Surface temps are above freezing at this time and there is little to no accumulations expected during this time. Through the rest of this morning temperatures are going to rise into the upper 30s between 10AM and lunchtime. By the afternoon, temps won’t rebound much, only reaching the the upper 30s to low 40s.
Rainy showers will be fairly light throughout most of the morning and tapering off through this afternoon. So while you may not need the rain gear just yet, you will later on this evening. Rain showers continue and will pick up towards the southwest around 5PM tonight and those will spread from south to north. Showers at time could be heavy!
Overnight lows will be near freezing for most places in Texoma so a few snow flurries are possible once again tomorrow morning. Any snow totals are looking best northwest of 1-44 and if anything accumulates, which I expect little to no impacts, but any accumulations to be near half an inch. Temperatures throughout tomorrow morning will rise above freezing so rain shower are expected through all of tomorrow as well. Rain should wrap up after 6PM tomorrow evening. We’re looking to add another quarter to three quarters of an inch of rain.
Next weekend as of this morning is looking to be bit unsettled but as of now we will see a warming trend with a mix of sun & clouds and temps in the mid 60s by next week.
Have a great Tuesday!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
