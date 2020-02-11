FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: another round of rain then a slow warm-up later in the week.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - After a period of rain into tomorrow morning, we can look forward to sunshine and eventually warmer temperatures.
Cloudy this evening with periods of rain likely after midnight but a few showers will be possible until then. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s by 9PM and mid 30s by morning. Some snow may mix in with the rain in far northwestern Texoma. Rain showers will taper off tomorrow morning but it will remain mostly cloudy and cold. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Clouds will clear out tomorrow night, leading to a chilly Thursday morning in the 20s. A lingering cold airmass on Thursday will keep highs in the low 40s despite lots of sunshine. North winds 10-20 mph. Friday will be a bit nicer after another cold morning. Expect highs around 50 with south winds.
Clouds will move in this weekend but it will be much warmer with highs around 60 Saturday and in the mid 60s on Sunday. Monday will also be mild before a strong cold front arrives on Tuesday. Precipitation chances look low for early next week but we will monitor for any changes.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
