good evening Texoma! While most of the rain is now off towards the northeast, we’ll see cloudy skies throughout the rest of this evening. Overnight lows will be near freezing in most places. Another batch of rain moves in between 2 to 3AM. With temperatures being so close to freezing, precipitation at times could be falling in the forms of snow, sleet or freezing rain. This area of mixed precipitation is confined to Harmon, Greer, Beckham, Cottle & Childress counties. A few flurries may be possible in Altus but I expect that most of Texoma is going to stay warm enough to see just rain.