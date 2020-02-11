LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
good evening Texoma! While most of the rain is now off towards the northeast, we’ll see cloudy skies throughout the rest of this evening. Overnight lows will be near freezing in most places. Another batch of rain moves in between 2 to 3AM. With temperatures being so close to freezing, precipitation at times could be falling in the forms of snow, sleet or freezing rain. This area of mixed precipitation is confined to Harmon, Greer, Beckham, Cottle & Childress counties. A few flurries may be possible in Altus but I expect that most of Texoma is going to stay warm enough to see just rain.
You’ll need the rain gear once again tomorrow so keep those umbrellas, rain jackets & boots handy! Tomorrow you can expect to see more widespread rain throughout most of the day. High temperatures will be cold. We’ll only reach the upper 30s to low 40s with those cloudy & wet conditions. Winds are also going to be breezy tomorrow, out of the northeast at 15 to 30mph.
Around round of rain moves through Wednesday morning & evening. Most of the rain activity should be gone around 6 o’clock on Wednesday. After all is said and done, rain totals are looking to range from one quarter, east, to three quarters of an inch, east. After Wednesday the sunshine does return heading into Thursday! Temperatures are still going to be cool but in my opinion, cold and sunny is way better than cold & cloudy.
Throughout the rest of the week, highs are looking to warm into the low to mid 50s by Friday & Saturday. Another wave of energy passes through Texoma over the weekend, resulting in some possible precipitation mainly off towards the southeast but for now, I kept things dry! Highs are looking to rise into the mid 60s with a mix of sun & clouds.
Have a great night!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
