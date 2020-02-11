Lawton community forum focuses on helping low income Oklahomans

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Together OK and the Oklahoma Policy Institute held a special community forum Monday night to give the community a chance to meet with lawmakers and local leaders.
The forum was held at Ice Tre’s Barber Shop, and featured a panel of community members and local lawmakers, including Representative Daniel Pae and Senator John Michael Montgomery
The night’s discussion concerned supporting working class Oklahomans, particularly by making the Earned Income Tax Credit refundable again.
The credit was refundable until 2016, and panel members examined the benefits of bringing that back.
“We are bringing the people into the room with the decision makers, giving them information and then making the ask of the decision makers to commit to supporting the Earned Income Tax Credit Refundability," said Together OK senior field organizer Kyle Lawson.
Together OK members say they plan to hold more community forums in the future, though a date has not been set for their next event.
You can find more information on their website.
