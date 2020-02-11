Lawton woman arrested in connection to death of newborn baby

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton woman has been arrested and charged with manslaughter for the death of her newborn baby in late 2019.
Ashley Traister, 30, was arrested on February 7 by investigators with the Lawton Police Department.
According to court documents, in January of 2020 the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s office released a report in connection to the death of the child. Records say Traister gave birth to the child on August 3, 2019 at 21 weeks gestation. The report said the cause of death for the child was prenatal methamphetamine exposure.
Investigators called Traister in for an interview where she reportedly admitted to starting her meth use in late 2018. She learned she was pregnant at the end of June 2019 and allegedly admitted to continuing to use meth until the baby’s birth.
Traister is charged with first degree manslaughter. If convicted she faces at least four years in prison.
