Opening statements begin in Lawton child abuse trial

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A jury trial started Monday for a Lawton man charged with child abuse by injury.
Vito Asaro is accused of abusing a child in November 2017.
Investigators say he was babysitting the child when he called 911 and said the one-year-old wasn’t breathing.
Police say they found injuries caused by abuse that a simple fall would not have caused.
A jury was seated Monday in the trial and opening statements began at the Comanche County Courthouse.
