Opening statements begin in Lawton child abuse trial

Lawton child abuse trial begins
February 10, 2020 at 8:36 PM CST - Updated February 10 at 8:36 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A jury trial started Monday for a Lawton man charged with child abuse by injury.

Vito Asaro is accused of abusing a child in November 2017.

Investigators say he was babysitting the child when he called 911 and said the one-year-old wasn’t breathing.

Police say they found injuries caused by abuse that a simple fall would not have caused.

A jury was seated Monday in the trial and opening statements began at the Comanche County Courthouse.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.