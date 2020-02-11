Public transportation forum being held in Altus

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Public transportation needs for residents of Altus, Granite, Mangum and Hollis will be at the forefront of a public forum in Altus this week.
There are several public transportation services in Altus that officials say are also very underutilized.
"We do Monday through Friday service which is 8:30 to 5. We do nonemergency medical transportation, we have a Friday and Saturday run that originates at Altus Air Force Base and stops at restaurants and night club establishments in town,” said Ingrid Gifford with the Southwest Oklahoma Community Action Group.
But those services are not used as frequently as transportation officials expected. So, they’re holding a meeting Thursday, February 13 to not only tell the public more about those services, but to listen about what changes should be made.
"We can just express our needs and tell everybody we’ve got this, it’s available, let’s find out what they need, what we have and just put it all together,” said Jeri Lyn Cox with the Southwest Oklahoma Community Action Group.
That meeting is February 13th at 11:00 a.m. at 221 North Park Lane in Altus.
"We’d like to see our current passengers come out, we would like to see city officials come out, county officials come out, people that are in businesses come out,” Gifford said.
Based off input given at the meeting, transportation officials will be able to apply for grants that could spark change in Altus.
"I think it’s going to be huge. It will be wonderful because that’s where they need it. And I think it’s going to grow and make Altus beautiful and be the type of town we want it to be,” Cox said.
If you want to learn more about the public transportation options in Jackson County but can’t make it to the meeting, you can go here.
