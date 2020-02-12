City of Lawton’s ‘virtual city hall’ will allow residents to pay bills online

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Lawton’s “virtual city hall” will soon allow residents to pay their bills online.
As a part of the city's digital transformation plans, an online utility services platform will go live in March.
Then, people will be able to pay and manage their utility bills online, as well as look at their usage patterns and update contact information.
Paper bills will still be sent out, unless people choose to “go paperless.”
People who set up a digital account can also choose to get emergency alerts from the City in the future.
