FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: bitterly cold wind chills by morning then a nice warm-up this weekend.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Our roller-coaster continues through next week as another cold front approaches Texoma.
Clouds will slowly clear out this evening and overnight as a cold front swings through Texoma. North winds will pick up after midnight and remain gusty through the morning as temperatures fall into the mid to low 20s. Wind chills will be as low as 7-14° during the morning. Despite lots of sunshine, tomorrow will be cold with highs in the upper 30s.
Valentine’s Day will also start very cold with lows in the upper teens but highs will climb to around 50. Warmer temperatures will move in this weekend, along with a lot of clouds by Sunday. Highs around 60 Saturday and in the mid 60s Sunday. Monday will be even warmer just ahead of a cold front. Highs could top out at 70 with gusty southwest winds.
A strong cold front will arrive Tuesday and highs will drop back into the 40s for a couple of days. There is at least a low chance of rain or mix.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
