We are tracking widespread showers throughout the area, so before you head out the door this morning you will want to grab the rain gear. We will see our precipitation stay as rain since temperatures are going to remain above freezing. It will still be a little chilly as lows this morning drop into the mid 30s. Most of the rain will move east by 10AM, but a few lingering showers could stick around through the early afternoon. High temperatures today will be in the upper 40s. This evening a few isolated showers are possible in southwest Oklahoma. Those showers should clear out by 9PM.