We are tracking widespread showers throughout the area, so before you head out the door this morning you will want to grab the rain gear. We will see our precipitation stay as rain since temperatures are going to remain above freezing. It will still be a little chilly as lows this morning drop into the mid 30s. Most of the rain will move east by 10AM, but a few lingering showers could stick around through the early afternoon. High temperatures today will be in the upper 40s. This evening a few isolated showers are possible in southwest Oklahoma. Those showers should clear out by 9PM.
Tomorrow morning temperatures will bottom out in the mid 20s. Winds will be out of the north at 10-20mph making feel like temperatures hit the teens. The cold air will stick around through most of the day with temperatures during the afternoon topping out in the lower 40s.
Even colder temperatures arrive Friday morning with most places in the lower 20s. Wind chills will hit the single digits and teens. Winds out of the south mixed with lots of sunshine will help temperatures warm into the lower 50s Friday afternoon.
This weekend looks nice and mild with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Saturday will be partly cloudy and Sunday mostly cloudy. Although a few clouds remain in the forecast, sunshine will still peak through making for two nice afternoons.
Monday will be the warmest day we see in Texoma for awhile as strong warming occurs ahead of a cold front that arrives late Monday into early Tuesday. That cold front will bring a few rain chances and colder temperatures.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
