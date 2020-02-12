Lawton City Council approves 82nd street rezoning

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton City Council held a second public hearing Tuesday night about re-zoning near 82nd and Gore Boulevard, behind the Wyatt Village Neighborhood.
Despite many frustrated residents in that neighborhood speaking out against the plan, council did approve the re-zoning.
Some of the frustration centered around the potential issues brought on by heavy industry, including noise and air pollution, excessive noise and the potential decrease in property value.
After the public hearing closed, Council members said they understood the issues brought on by the residents, but said this area of land provides some of the best, and last available land for industrial development.
And to ease some of the neighbors’ frustrations, council approved the plan with some changes, including an increased buffer zone, and control over what type of businesses eventually end up there.
“This decision by council doesn’t mean this neighborhood is now in dire straights, what it means is that they put this stipulation in there that before anything happens it comes back to council creates that level of safety and that level of compromise," said Lawton City Planner Richard Rogalski.
Rogalski also says this isn’t something that will happen shortly, as they still have to find industry interested in picking that location.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.