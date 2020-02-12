Lawton committee meets to discuss best ways to honor C.H. Brazzel

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Before Tuesday night’s council meeting, the Committee to honor late police Sergeant C.H. Brazzel met at City Hall.
After some discussion they made the recommendation to rename the new public facility after him.
The decision came at the suggestion of many Lawton citizens who reached out to the council with ideas.
“Naming the building after him would be something they were interested in, and also maybe doing a statue of him and maybe Raymond and the bike or something out front, so that future generations can understand who C.H. Brazzel was and what he meant to our community , and what he meant to average citizens, and being just a great guy," said ward 4 council member Jay Burk.
They plan to bring the renaming plan up in the next council meeting, and wont bring up statue plans until they have an estimated cost.
