Lawton group starts community-wide weight loss challenge

“I think bringing in that community aspect of where we’re in constant contact with one another, we’ll keep in mind, ‘hey, we’re on a journey together,’ and so getting Chill Nutrition, the YMCA, Southwest Barbell and many others getting on board with the weigh-in sites or gym partners or nutrition partners, will give our individuals who are part of the 580 Challenge some avenues of success,” said Alberto Rivas, a Lawton Proud committee member.