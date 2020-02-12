Lawton man found guilty for 2018 shooting, robbery

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton man was found guilty Wednesday for a robbery and shooting from just over two years ago.
Jamal Smith, Junior was found guilty of shooting with the intent to kill and first-degree robbery.
Prosecutors say he stole a safe from a club manager in January 2018 and then shot the man in the face and broke his leg.
The jury recommended life in prison for the shooting with intent to kill charge and 35 years on the robbery charge.
Formal sentencing will take place at a later date.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.