City of Lawton wins award for 45th street construction

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Lawton has been chosen as a Gold Award Winner for the construction work done on Southeast 45th Street.
The project was selected as a winner for the American Concrete Pavement Association Awards in the "Municipal More Than 30,000 Square Yards" category.
The multi-million dollar project was completed last year, and expanded the road to five lanes. It also added bike lanes and sidewalks on either side of the street.
The project will be formally recognized at an ACPA Conference in March.
