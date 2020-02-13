DA: No charges to be filed against Kiowa County Sheriff’s office

KIOWA COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - The Kiowa County District Attorney’s office says they will not be filing charges against any personnel at their sheriff’s department.
According to a press release, District Attorney David Thomas says he made the decision after reviewing evidence presented to him by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation earlier this week.
The allegations revolved around payment to an employee for work which was supposedly not performed.
Thomas said “there was no evidence the Sheriff paid or approved payment for any employee work which was not performed.”
According to Thomas, the investigation showed that approximately 82 hours of work was performed by an employee remotely. The work was done on a computer which had been equipped with a program for court records management. The computer allowed the employee to perform their duties from a secured station outside of the office.
Thomas said the OSBI investigation confirmed these details.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.