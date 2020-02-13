Fire destroys home near Geronimo

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Flames destroyed a mobile home near Geronimo Wednesday evening.
Comanche County Emergency Management says someone returning home noticed smoke coming from underneath their porch on Pecan Road.
A man was asleep in the home, along with four dogs.
First Responders were able to get him and three dogs out, but one dog did not survive.
It’s not clear how the fire started at this time.
Comanche County Sheriff deputies also had to detain a man after he reportedly became confrontational with crews on scene.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.