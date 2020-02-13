FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: the weekend will feature warmer temperatures but it won’t last through next week.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Roller-coaster temperatures continue into next week.
Partly cloudy this evening with a slight chance of flurries. Temperatures will fall to 30 by 9PM and low to mid 20s by morning. Valentine’s Day will feature lots of sunshine but highs will only climb in the upper 40s.
A ridge will develop in the Southern Plains this weekend, leading to warmer temperatures, despite more clouds by Sunday. Expect highs in the low 60s Saturday and mid 60s Sunday. We’ll be just ahead of a cold front on Monday and it will be a very warm day for this time of year. Southwest winds will give highs a boost into the 70s under mostly cloudy skies.
Forecast data is having a hard time coming to an agreement on mid next week. We are confident on colder air move in Tuesday and lasting a few days. Highs will drop back into the 40s. But, we are uncertain on precipitation chances. For now, we will include low chances of rain or a mix Tuesday and Wednesday. Stay tuned for changes.
