LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Make sure to bundle up before you head out the door this morning! Temperatures are dropping into the upper 20s and lower 30s. This combined with winds out of the north are dropping feel like temperatures into the teens and 20s. Unfortunately, the cold temperatures look to stick with us through the rest of the day. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 30s under mostly sunny skies.
Tomorrow we get back on track with lots of sunshine and temperatures warming into the lower 50s. Winds will be a little gusty tomorrow afternoon out of the south at 15-25mph.
Saturday and Sunday will be two nice days with warm temperatures in the low to mid 60s. There will be a few clouds stick around through the weekend, but expect plenty of sunshine. Get outside and enjoy the weather this weekend because next week cold temperatures and rain chances return to the forecast.
Monday will be the last nice day with high temperatures warming into the lower 70s under mostly cloudy skies. This is the warm air that builds in ahead of the cold front that arrives late Monday night into early Tuesday morning.
Scattered rain showers look possible Tuesday afternoon and evening. Due to increased cold air by early Wednesday morning, a little mixed wintry precipitation could be possible for our northern Texoma counties. Chances look overall very low for that at the moment, so we will keep rain chances instead. High temperatures both days look to be in the mid to upper 40s.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
