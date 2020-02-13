LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Make sure to bundle up before you head out the door this morning! Temperatures are dropping into the upper 20s and lower 30s. This combined with winds out of the north are dropping feel like temperatures into the teens and 20s. Unfortunately, the cold temperatures look to stick with us through the rest of the day. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 30s under mostly sunny skies.