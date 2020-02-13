first Altus Career and Education Fair of the year held

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Wednesday, a collaboration of companies hosted the first Altus Career and Education Fair of the year.
There were more than 20 tables set up giving job seekers a wide range of options to choose from.
Lillie Bone is a student at Western Oklahoma State College. This career fair opened up an opportunity she been waiting on.
“It’s great because I’ve been looking for a job for a while and its kind of hard to find because most application are online now," said Bone.
Raxsel Colburn with the Airman and Family Readiness Center says there’s 25 employers, 10 educators and 6 service and resources available at the fair.
“This is a great opportunity to meet and talk to them one on one that is more informal not so much formal," said Colburn.
Lillie makes the best of these career fairs. She believes you have a higher chance of landing a job if employers can put a name to a face and you’re able to make that first impression.
“I’ve talked to a lot of interesting people, going to fill out applications and she how it goes," said Bone.
The next event the Altus Airman & Family Readiness Center will host is coming up next Wednesday.
It’s a workshop to help build your resume for federal employment.
